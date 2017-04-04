LCM Lady Bears moving on over HJ 4-1

The LCM Lady Bears continued their most successful season ever, with a 4-1 win over the Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks Tuesday night in Winnie.

The Lady Bears advance to the 4A regional in College Station vs Bay City Friday at 1 pm. Jasper defeated Hamshire-Fannett 4-1 and will play Brazosport in the other semifinal Friday at 11 am.

In boys playoff action, Center beat East Chambers 3-1 in overtime to eliminate the Buccaneers.

© 2017 KBMT-TV