LCM Lady Bears head to regional tournament

Lady Bears look to add to the best season ever in school history

Dave Hofferth, KBMT 11:23 PM. CDT April 06, 2017

ORANGE - It's been a season of firsts for the LCM girls soccer team.  First time to win a district championship and now advancing to the 4A regional tournament for the first time.

The Lady Bears will face Bay City 1 pm Friday at College Station.  Jasper vs Brazosport will be the first game at 11 am.

LCM is 18-3-2 for the season, beating 5th ranked Lorena in the second round 3-2 after trailing 2-0 and then posting a 4-1 win over Hardin-Jefferson on Tuesday in Winnie.

