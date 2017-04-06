LCM Lady Bears head to regional tournament

ORANGE - It's been a season of firsts for the LCM girls soccer team. First time to win a district championship and now advancing to the 4A regional tournament for the first time.

The Lady Bears will face Bay City 1 pm Friday at College Station. Jasper vs Brazosport will be the first game at 11 am.

LCM is 18-3-2 for the season, beating 5th ranked Lorena in the second round 3-2 after trailing 2-0 and then posting a 4-1 win over Hardin-Jefferson on Tuesday in Winnie.

