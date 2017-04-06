LCM boys and Bridge City girls excell in 22-4A track

SILSBEE - The LCM boys won the team championship of the District 22-4A track championships in Silsbee on Thursday night. The Bears scored 168 points, while second place WO Stark came in with 127 points and third place Silsbee score 104.

On the girls side, Bridge City edged Ham-Fannett 162-160 in the team totals, with Orangefield third with 115 points.

Kalen Barnes of Silsbee won the 100 and 200 meters, while Symone Carminar of the Lady Tigers also won the 100 and 200 meters.

Hunter Denton of Bridge City was the champ in the 400 meters., while Gage Spence of LCM won the boys 300 meter hurdles.

© 2017 KBMT-TV