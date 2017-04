For the third year in a row, the Jasper Lady Bulldogs are headed to the state 4A soccer tournament in Georgetown.

The Lady Dawgs will face Boerne Wednesday at 1:30 pm.

The team, coming off a 2-1 victory over LCM, was given a big send off today at the high school.

12Sports Ashly Elam was there.

