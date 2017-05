WARREN - The Kountze Lions rallied down 2-0 to beat Warren 5-4 to earn the final playoff spot in District 23-3A.

Cooper Coe had the big hit in the 3rd inning with the bases loaded, to drive in three and give the Lions a 3-2 lead.

Then in the 4th, Jaxon Martinka blooped a single to RF to drive home another run and make it 4-2.

