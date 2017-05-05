Kirbyville names Todd Doughty new head football coach

ZACH DUNCAN - TIMES RECORD NEWS

Todd Doughty resigned as Electra’s athletic director and head football coach Friday afternoon, accepting the same position at Kirbyville after he was approved by their school board earlier in the day.

Doughty spent three seasons leading the Tigers one of their most successful stretches in decades, finishing with a 24-11 record and the program’s first 10-win campaign since 1989.

Doughty said it was a family-based decision and thanked all the administrators and faculty members who worked within Electra ISD.

“At 53 years old, your priorities in life aren’t the same when you’re 43,” Doughty said. “Once you get older, you figure out you only have one mom. Her health isn’t good and this gets me closer to her (in Frankston).

“This was just a good opportunity for me and my family. It gets me closer to my son Nick who’s going to school at SFA and gives me a chance to coach with my son Blake, who’s currently at Reisel.”

Electra is a 2A school located just west of Wichita Falls.

Doughty also coached at Mineola, Thorndale and Meridian and has made the playoffs in 13 of his 16 years as a head coach.

