Kelly handles Houston Madison

Kelly took control early and never looked back in a 81-63 win against Houston Madison. The Bulldogs will now face Central at 10:30 am.

BOYS BASKETBALL

JAMES GAMBLE CLASSIC



Houston Kashmere 56

Central 78 F

#7 TAPPS 6A Kelly 81

Houston Madison 63 F

Redemption Christian (White) 54

#6 LA 4A Lake Charles Washington-Marion 75 F

Port Arthur Memorial 95

Houston Wheatley 70 F

El Campo 46

West Brook 75 F

WEDNESDAY SCHEDULE

Houston Madison vs

Houston Kashmere, 9 am

Kelly vs

Central, 10:30 am

El Campo vs

Houston Wheatley, 2:30 pm

Redemption Christian (White) vs

Kashmere / Madison winner, 4 pm

Lake Charles Washington-Marion vs

Central / Kelly winner, 5:30 pm

West Brook vs

Port Arthur Memorial, 7 pm



