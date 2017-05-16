Kelly advances to TAPPS State championship game

For the third year in a row, the Kelly Bulldogs will be playing for the 6A TAPPS State baseball title. After losing to Concordia Lutheran three times in the regular season, the Bulldogs beat the Crusaders 1-0 on Tuesday night in Austin.

Thomas Burbank pitched a three hit complete game. Connor Henry drove in the only run of the game with a double scoring Jackson Meadows.

Kelly will face another district rival, St. Thomas, Wednesday night for the championship.

