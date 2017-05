West Brook senior Jeffrey Hulon Jr., who missed a trip to state after a 3rd place finish in the 6A 100 meters at the regionals last year, will go as the Region III champion.

Hulon ran a personal best of 10.16 seconds in the 100, the first sprinter from SETX to break 10.20 in the 100.

The 6A 100 meter race will be run on Saturday night in Austin.

