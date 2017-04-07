Jasper & LCM advance to 4A regional final

COLLEGE STATION - The Jasper Lady Bulldogs defeated Brazosport 6-0 and LCM knocked off Bay City 3-2 to set up an all SETX 4A regional soccer final Saturday at 10 am.

Jasper is making their third straight trip to the regional finals, led by Kylee Dominy, who scored three goals.

LCM took a 2-0 lead in the first half, only to watch Bay City tie them 2-2 in the second half. Kortney Baldwin then scored her second goal of the game with less than three minutes left for the game winner.

