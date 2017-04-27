HS Softball Playoffs; Dayton takes game one from Nederland

NEDERLAND - The Dayton Lady Broncos built up a 7-1 lead and hung on for 7-5 victory in game one of their best of three 5A softball playoff series.
The Lady Dogs left the bases loaded in the 4th and in the 7th innings. Games 2/3 will be in Dayton Friday starting at 6 pm.
Other scores from Thursday
SNOOK 11 DEWEYVILLE 0 [F-WED] - LADY PIRATES ELIMINATED
HARDIN 10 BRAZOS 0 [F]
BRIDGE CITY 6 JASPER 1 [F] - LADY CARDINALS ADVANCE IN 1 GAME PLAYOFF
SABINE PASS 8 SOMERVILLE 4 [F] - LADY SHARKS ADVANCE IN ONE GAME PLAYOFF
KINGWOOD PARK 5 PNG 1 [F] G2/3 AT PNG FRIDAY 5 PM
