KBMT
Close

HS Softball Playoffs; Dayton takes game one from Nederland

Lady Broncos score 7-5 victory heading home for games 2/3 Friday

Dave Hofferth, KBMT 11:11 PM. CDT April 27, 2017

NEDERLAND - The Dayton Lady Broncos built up a 7-1 lead and hung on for 7-5 victory in game one of their best of three 5A softball playoff series.

The Lady Dogs left the bases loaded in the 4th and in the 7th innings.  Games 2/3 will be in Dayton Friday starting at 6 pm.

Other scores from Thursday

SNOOK  11  DEWEYVILLE  0  [F-WED] - LADY PIRATES ELIMINATED      

HARDIN  10  BRAZOS  0  [F]        

BRIDGE CITY  6  JASPER  1  [F]       - LADY CARDINALS ADVANCE IN 1 GAME PLAYOFF

SABINE PASS  8  SOMERVILLE  4  [F]      - LADY SHARKS ADVANCE IN ONE GAME PLAYOFF

KINGWOOD PARK  5  PNG  1  [F]   G2/3 AT PNG FRIDAY 5 PM

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories