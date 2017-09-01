KBMT
Close
Breaking News Hurricane Central
Weather Alert 14 weather alerts
Close

HS Football: Week 2 games are starting to be canceled

Dave Hofferth, KBMT 1:21 PM. CDT September 01, 2017

With the uncertainty of the recovery from Harvey flooding, a number of school districts are suspending the start of classes and their HS Football games.

Already, Orangefield ISD, West Orange Cove ISD  Hardin-Jefferson and Bridge City ISD have said their schools will remain closed until further notice.

Week 2 football games that have been canceled so far:

LCM at WO Stark

Buna at Hardin-Jefferson

Kirbyville at Orangefield

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories