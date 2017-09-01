HS Football: Week 2 games are starting to be canceled

With the uncertainty of the recovery from Harvey flooding, a number of school districts are suspending the start of classes and their HS Football games.

Already, Orangefield ISD, West Orange Cove ISD Hardin-Jefferson and Bridge City ISD have said their schools will remain closed until further notice.

Week 2 football games that have been canceled so far:

LCM at WO Stark

Buna at Hardin-Jefferson

Kirbyville at Orangefield

