KBMT
Close
Breaking News Hurricane Central
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

HS Football: Blitz Segment Two - 9/8/17

Segment two of week one of the Blitz!

Dave Hofferth, KBMT 10:57 PM. CDT September 08, 2017

Highlites of Hamshire-Fannett vs Lumberton, Kirbyville vs East Chambers and Evadale vs Warren..

FRIDAY NIGHT FINALS

Newton  41  Silsbee  17

PNG  55  Baytown Sterling  31

Nederland  26  Dayton  14

Lumberton  44  Hamshire-Fannett  31

Crosby  42  Jasper  36  

East Chambers  28  Kirbyville  0

Evadale  40  Warren  22 

Madisonville  30  Woodville  22

Hardin  37  Huntington  12

Barbers Hill  45  Friendswood  28

Splendora  28  Tarkington  0

Goose Creek  28  Baytown Lee  16

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories