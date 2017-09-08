HS Football: Blitz Segment Two - 9/8/17

Highlites of Hamshire-Fannett vs Lumberton, Kirbyville vs East Chambers and Evadale vs Warren..
FRIDAY NIGHT FINALS
Newton 41 Silsbee 17
PNG 55 Baytown Sterling 31
Nederland 26 Dayton 14
Lumberton 44 Hamshire-Fannett 31
Crosby 42 Jasper 36
East Chambers 28 Kirbyville 0
Evadale 40 Warren 22
Madisonville 30 Woodville 22
Hardin 37 Huntington 12
Barbers Hill 45 Friendswood 28
Splendora 28 Tarkington 0
Goose Creek 28 Baytown Lee 16
© 2017 KBMT-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs