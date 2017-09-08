HS Football: Blitz Segment Two - 9/8/17

Highlites of Hamshire-Fannett vs Lumberton, Kirbyville vs East Chambers and Evadale vs Warren..

FRIDAY NIGHT FINALS

Newton 41 Silsbee 17

PNG 55 Baytown Sterling 31

Nederland 26 Dayton 14

Lumberton 44 Hamshire-Fannett 31

Crosby 42 Jasper 36

East Chambers 28 Kirbyville 0

Evadale 40 Warren 22

Madisonville 30 Woodville 22

Hardin 37 Huntington 12

Barbers Hill 45 Friendswood 28

Splendora 28 Tarkington 0

Goose Creek 28 Baytown Lee 16

