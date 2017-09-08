HS Football Blitz Segment One - 9/8/17

Highlites of Silsbee at Newton, PNG hosting Sterling, Nederland at Dayton and Jasper home for Crosby.
FRIDAY NIGHT FINALS
Newton 41 Silsbee 17
PNG 55 Baytown Sterling 31
Nederland 26 Dayton 14
Lumberton 44 Ham-Fannett 31
Crosby 42 Jasper 36
East Chambers 28 Kirbyville 0
Evadale 40 Warren 22
Madisonville 30 Woodville 22
Hardin 37 Huntington 12
Barbers Hill 45 Friendswood 28
Splendora 28 Tarkington 0
Goose Creek 28 Baytown Lee 16
