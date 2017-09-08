KBMT
HS Football Blitz Segment One - 9/8/17

Segment one of week one of the Blitz!

Dave Hofferth, KBMT 10:52 PM. CDT September 08, 2017

Highlites of Silsbee at Newton, PNG hosting Sterling, Nederland at Dayton and Jasper home for Crosby.

FRIDAY NIGHT FINALS

Newton  41  Silsbee  17

PNG  55  Baytown Sterling  31

Nederland  26  Dayton  14

Lumberton  44  Ham-Fannett  31

Crosby  42  Jasper  36  

East Chambers  28  Kirbyville  0

Evadale  40  Warren  22 

Madisonville  30  Woodville  22

Hardin  37  Huntington  12

Barbers Hill  45  Friendswood  28

Splendora  28  Tarkington  0

Goose Creek  28  Baytown Lee  16

