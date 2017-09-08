HS Football Blitz Segment One - 9/8/17

Highlites of Silsbee at Newton, PNG hosting Sterling, Nederland at Dayton and Jasper home for Crosby.

FRIDAY NIGHT FINALS

Newton 41 Silsbee 17

PNG 55 Baytown Sterling 31

Nederland 26 Dayton 14

Lumberton 44 Ham-Fannett 31

Crosby 42 Jasper 36

East Chambers 28 Kirbyville 0

Evadale 40 Warren 22

Madisonville 30 Woodville 22

Hardin 37 Huntington 12

Barbers Hill 45 Friendswood 28

Splendora 28 Tarkington 0

Goose Creek 28 Baytown Lee 16

