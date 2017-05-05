Close HS Baseball Playoff scores KBMT 9:40 PM. CDT May 05, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Friday NightG1 PNG 2 Humble 1G2/3 Saturday in Humble Hardin-Jefferson 31 Houston Washington 1 - Hawks advanceG1 Orangefield 2 Hudson 1 G1 Huffman 2 Bridge City 1G2/3 Saturday 2 pm at Bridge City © 2017 KBMT-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Car dealership owner accused of being involved in illegal gambling and money laundering operation 19-year-old Silsbee woman dies in rollover crash Police investigating Jasper woman death after family violence in Beaumont 5-year-old boy accidentally poisoned at Woodville school Family stuck in flooded truck meets hero who saved baby's life 15-year-old boy killed in officer-involved shooting in Balch Springs Verify: Photo gone viral! The truth behind it WFAA Breaking News Bill would eliminate vehicle safety checks Rodney Cavness named lone finalist for Texas City ISD's superintendent More Stories Toddler dies after being pulled from Orange County pond May. 4, 2017, 8:23 p.m. Weekend traffic alert: Overpass damage snarls… May. 5, 2017, 7:58 a.m. Hamshire Fannett unveils new school May. 4, 2017, 10:57 p.m.
