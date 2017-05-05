KBMT
HS Baseball Playoff scores

KBMT 9:40 PM. CDT May 05, 2017

Friday Night

G1 PNG  2  Humble  1

G2/3 Saturday in Humble

 

Hardin-Jefferson  31  Houston Washington  1  - Hawks advance

G1 Orangefield  2  Hudson  1  

G1  Huffman  2  Bridge City  1

G2/3 Saturday 2 pm at Bridge City

