HOUSTON - With the Astros out of town, the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks played the Huffman Flacons in a key game in District game at Minute Maid Park.

The Falcons won the game 11-3 and improved to 6-1 in district play, dropping HJ to 4-3.

12Sport Ashly Elam caught up with the HJ coach and players before the game for their reaction to playing on a big league field.

