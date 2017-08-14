High expectations at the Reservation this season

The PNG Indians are reloading for 2017. Despite the loss of a number of quality seniors, the Indians have another solid corps of seniors that should carry the banner this year.

PNG is led by a junior QB Roschon Johnson, who accounted for over four thousand yards of offense last year and 56 TD"S. Johnson has already committed to sign with the Texas Longhorns.

PNG is looking to improve on their run to the third round of the playoffs.

The Indians have scrimmages the next two weeks against WO Stark and West Brook, before opening up the season at Silsbee September 1.

