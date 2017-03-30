Greg Neece leaving Kirbyville for Newton

KIRBYVILLE - Kirbyville head football coach Greg Neece has announced that he is leaving the Wildcats to become an assistant coach with the Newton Eagles for next season.

Neece says he is looking forward to working as a QB's coach for head coach WT Johnston.

Neece told the Beaumont Enterprise that he was not forced out, that is was time for a change.

He had been with Kirbyville for 12 years, six as head coach compiling a record of 45-25.

