East Chambers girls tie Buna for District lead

Lady Bucs tie Lady Coogs for first in 23-3A

KBMT 11:20 PM. CST January 27, 2017

The East Chambers Lady Bucs beat Buna 41-37 at home Friday night to force a tie for first place in District 23-3A.

Both teams are now 9-2.

Other games:

Ozen  56  PNG  34

Lumberton  64  Nederland  15

Evadale  77  West Hardin  8

