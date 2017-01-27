Close East Chambers girls tie Buna for District lead Lady Bucs tie Lady Coogs for first in 23-3A KBMT 11:20 PM. CST January 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The East Chambers Lady Bucs beat Buna 41-37 at home Friday night to force a tie for first place in District 23-3A.Both teams are now 9-2.Other games:Ozen 56 PNG 34Lumberton 64 Nederland 15Evadale 77 West Hardin 8 (© 2017 KBMT) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories BREAKING NEWS: Officer-involved shooting in Newton County Jan 27, 2017, 4:31 p.m. BREAKING NEWS: Body Found in Newton County Jan 27, 2017, 6:00 p.m. Suspect search leads to brief lockdown of Beaumont school Jan 27, 2017, 4:07 p.m.
