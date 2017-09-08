District 22-5A votes to compress football schedule after Harvey

The District 22-5A Executive Committee has approved a revised football schedule to get everything back on track after a delay in the start of the season because of Tropical Storm Harvey.
The result is that teams will be playing games on Wednesday's, Tuesday's, Monday's and Saturday's before the regular football schedule resumes on Oct 26.
Vidor and Memorial swapped bye weeks to give Vidor an extra week off to start the season.
District volleyball will resume Sept. 22 and teams will have to make up four games that were canceled due to Harvey. The committee unanimously voted on a Tuesday, Friday, Saturday weekly schedule until the games are made up.
The normal volleyball schedule will resume Oct. 3.
UPDATED 22-5A FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Memorial at Central
Lumberton at PN-G
Nederland at Livingston
Ozen at Baytown Lee
Vidor - BYE
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Baytown Lee at Nederland
Livingston at Lumberton
Ozen at Memorial
Wednesday Sept. 27
Central at Vidor
PN-G - BYE
Monday, Oct. 2
Lumberton at Baytown Lee
Vidor at Ozen
PN-G at Livingston
Memorial at Nederland
Central - BYE
Saturday, Oct. 7
PN-G at Baytown Lee
Ozen vs Central
Lumberton at Memorial
Nederland at Vidor
Livingston - BYE
Thursday, Oct. 12
Livingston at Baytown Lee
Friday, Oct. 13
Nederland at Central
Vidor at Lumberton
Memorial at PN-G
Ozen - BYE
Friday, Oct. 20
Central at Lumberton
Ozen at Nederland
Livingston at Memorial
PN-G at Vidor
Baytown Lee - BYE
Thursday, Oct. 26
PN-G at Central
Friday, Oct. 27
Memorial at Baytown Lee
Lumberton at Ozen
Vidor at Livingston
Nederland - BYE
Friday, Nov. 3
Baytown Lee at Vidor
Central at Livingston
Ozen at PN-G
Nederland at Lumberton
Memorial - BYE
Friday, Nov. 10
PN-G at Nederland
Livingston at Ozen
Vidor at Memorial
Saturday, Nov. 11
Baytown Lee at Central
Lumberton - BYE
© 2017 KBMT-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs