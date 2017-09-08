District 22-5A votes to compress football schedule after Harvey

The District 22-5A Executive Committee has approved a revised football schedule to get everything back on track after a delay in the start of the season because of Tropical Storm Harvey.

The result is that teams will be playing games on Wednesday's, Tuesday's, Monday's and Saturday's before the regular football schedule resumes on Oct 26.

Vidor and Memorial swapped bye weeks to give Vidor an extra week off to start the season.

District volleyball will resume Sept. 22 and teams will have to make up four games that were canceled due to Harvey. The committee unanimously voted on a Tuesday, Friday, Saturday weekly schedule until the games are made up.

The normal volleyball schedule will resume Oct. 3.

UPDATED 22-5A FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Memorial at Central

Lumberton at PN-G

Nederland at Livingston

Ozen at Baytown Lee

Vidor - BYE



Tuesday, Sept. 26

Baytown Lee at Nederland

Livingston at Lumberton

Ozen at Memorial



Wednesday Sept. 27

Central at Vidor

PN-G - BYE



Monday, Oct. 2

Lumberton at Baytown Lee

Vidor at Ozen

PN-G at Livingston

Memorial at Nederland

Central - BYE



Saturday, Oct. 7

PN-G at Baytown Lee

Ozen vs Central

Lumberton at Memorial

Nederland at Vidor

Livingston - BYE



Thursday, Oct. 12

Livingston at Baytown Lee



Friday, Oct. 13

Nederland at Central

Vidor at Lumberton

Memorial at PN-G

Ozen - BYE



Friday, Oct. 20

Central at Lumberton

Ozen at Nederland

Livingston at Memorial

PN-G at Vidor

Baytown Lee - BYE



Thursday, Oct. 26

PN-G at Central



Friday, Oct. 27

Memorial at Baytown Lee

Lumberton at Ozen

Vidor at Livingston

Nederland - BYE



Friday, Nov. 3

Baytown Lee at Vidor

Central at Livingston

Ozen at PN-G

Nederland at Lumberton

Memorial - BYE



Friday, Nov. 10

PN-G at Nederland

Livingston at Ozen

Vidor at Memorial



Saturday, Nov. 11

Baytown Lee at Central

Lumberton - BYE

