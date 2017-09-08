KBMT
District 22-5A votes to compress football schedule after Harvey

Dave Hofferth, KBMT 2:31 PM. CDT September 08, 2017

The District 22-5A Executive Committee has approved a revised football schedule to get everything back on track after a delay in the start of the season because of Tropical Storm Harvey.

The result is that teams will be playing games on Wednesday's, Tuesday's, Monday's and Saturday's before the regular football schedule resumes on Oct 26.

Vidor and Memorial swapped bye weeks to give Vidor an extra week off to start the season.

District volleyball will resume Sept. 22 and teams will have to make up four games that were canceled due to Harvey.  The committee unanimously voted on a Tuesday, Friday, Saturday weekly schedule until the games are made up.

The normal volleyball schedule will resume Oct. 3.

 

UPDATED 22-5A FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Memorial at Central
Lumberton at PN-G
Nederland at Livingston
Ozen at Baytown Lee
Vidor - BYE


Tuesday, Sept. 26

Baytown Lee at Nederland
Livingston at Lumberton
Ozen at Memorial


Wednesday Sept. 27

Central at Vidor
PN-G - BYE


Monday, Oct. 2

Lumberton at Baytown Lee
Vidor at Ozen
PN-G at Livingston
Memorial at Nederland
Central - BYE


Saturday, Oct. 7

PN-G at Baytown Lee
Ozen vs Central
Lumberton at Memorial
Nederland at Vidor
Livingston - BYE


Thursday, Oct. 12

Livingston at Baytown Lee


Friday, Oct. 13

Nederland at Central

Vidor at Lumberton

Memorial at PN-G
Ozen - BYE


Friday, Oct. 20

Central at Lumberton
Ozen at Nederland
Livingston at Memorial
PN-G at Vidor
Baytown Lee - BYE


Thursday, Oct. 26

PN-G at Central


Friday, Oct. 27

Memorial at Baytown Lee
Lumberton at Ozen
Vidor at Livingston
Nederland - BYE


Friday, Nov. 3

Baytown Lee at Vidor
Central at Livingston
Ozen at PN-G
Nederland at Lumberton
Memorial - BYE


Friday, Nov. 10

PN-G at Nederland
Livingston at Ozen
Vidor at Memorial


Saturday, Nov. 11

Baytown Lee at Central
Lumberton - BYE

