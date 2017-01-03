KBMT
Central edges Port Arthur Memorial

Jaguars hand Titans first district loss.

KBMT 10:57 PM. CST January 03, 2017

The first 22-5A meeting between Central and Port Arthur Memorial lived up to the hype with the Jaguars leaving Titan gym with a 64-62 win. Central improves to (10-6, 2-0) with the two point win. 

The loss snaps Port Arthur Memorial's (13-5, 1-1) five-game winning streak. 

Central will look for a (3-0) start in district play on Friday when they host Livingston. Meanwhile the Titans will try to bounce back at Lumberton. 

 

