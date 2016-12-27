KBMT
Close

Central cruises past Houston Kashmere

After struggling for a half against Houston Kashmere, the Jaguars rolled to a 78-56 win.

Ashly Elam, KBMT 9:56 PM. CST December 27, 2016

Central struggled for two quarters before cruising to a 78-56 win over Houston Kashmere in the opening round of the James Gamble Classic. With the win the Jaguars will face Kelly at 10:30 am.

 

BOYS BASKETBALL
JAMES GAMBLE CLASSIC

Houston Kashmere 56
Central 78 F

#7 TAPPS 6A Kelly 81
Houston Madison 63 F

Redemption Christian (White) 54
#6 LA 4A Lake Charles Washington-Marion 75 F

Port Arthur Memorial 95
Houston Wheatley 70 F

El Campo 46
West Brook 75 F

WEDNESDAY SCHEDULE

Houston Madison vs
Houston Kashmere, 9 am

Kelly vs
Central, 10:30 am

El Campo vs
Houston Wheatley, 2:30 pm

Redemption Christian (White) vs
Kashmere / Madison winner, 4 pm

Lake Charles Washington-Marion vs
Central / Kelly winner, 5:30 pm

West Brook vs
Port Arthur Memorial, 7 pm
 

(© 2016 KBMT)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories