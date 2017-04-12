Central boys and girls teams claim 22-5A track titles

The Central boys, led by Calen Ragsdale winning the 100 M, Devon Broussard and Patrick Thomas finishing 2-3 in the 200M and Vance Vallier winning the 400 M won the team championship at the 22-5A Meet in Nederland with 185 points.

The Memorial Titans, led by Kary Vincent Jr. winning the 200 and Jaquan Francios winning the 880 M finished second with 158 points. Nederland was third with 87.

The Central Lady Jags won the girls team title with 146 points over Nederland who had 134 points and Memorial was third in 121 points.

Central's Maya Kelly won the 200M and was second in the 100 to lead the Lady Jags. Nederland was led by Gabrielle Gutierrez, who won the 100 M hurdles. Memorial was led by Capri Wilson, who the 100 M and picked up gold medals in the 400 and 800 meter relays.

The top finishers move onto the area meet, hosted by Barbers Hill next weekend.

