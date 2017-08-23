New Central head football coach Jeff Nelson has made the circuit in BISD. After serving as an assistant at West Brook, head coach at Ozen, he is now back with the Central Jaguars, where he started his coaching career.

Nelson is planning on holding the players accountable, making sure they have discipline as one of his keys to winning.

RB Theodrick Foster, who ran for over 900 yards last season is back. Jags will be breaking in a new QB, when they open the season vs West Brook at the Thomas Center September 1.

Central has made the playoffs in each of the past four seasons, but has been eliminated in the Bi-Distict round each time.

