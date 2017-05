PORT NECHES - Led by the pitching of Kassidy Wilbur, the Bridge City Lady Cardinals knocked off Hardin-Jefferson 6-1 on Friday night to sweep their two game series 2-0.

In Class 3A Woodville completed a 5-0 win over Garrison in the resumption of a suspended game and will go for a sweep of that three game series Saturday at 5 pm

