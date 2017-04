BRIDGE CITY - Bridge City's Kassidy Wilbur shut out Orangefield for the second time this season and had an RBI triple in the Lady Cardinals 3-0 win on Friday night.

Aslyiyah McCauley homered and also scored a run for the Lady Cardinals.

In other Friday night softball action..

LCM 15 HAM-FANNETT 2 [F]

SILSBEE 13 WO STARK 8 [F]

