BC Cardinals look to build on last year's success

After winning their first district championship in 14 years, the Bridge City Cardinals then went three rounds deep in the playoffs, before a loss to Stafford sent them to the sidelines.

Stafford went onto finish as state runners up in 2016, motivating the Cardinals to believe they are that close to that kind of success.

Bridge City is rebuilding the offensive line and changing up a few things on defense.

