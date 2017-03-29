Alexis Morris scores seven points in McDonald's game

CHICAGO — An overtime thriller is not what is expected at the girls McDonald’s All American Game, an exhibition showing off the best high school seniors in the country. But that’s what happened at the United Center on Wednesday, as the East rallied to win 80-74.

Rellah Boothe, a Texas signee from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) was named the game’s MVP, and finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Boothe was a key player as the East came back from trailing by as many as 13 points early in the game.

The game tightened in the second half as Boothe hit consecutive three-pointers.Hitting three-pointers in key moments is something she says she practices. She was asked after the game if she knew the shots were going in.

“Absolutely,” Boothe said. ”I knew they were going in. I had something telling me they were going in.”

In overtime, Chasity Patterson — another future Longhorn — and Megan Walker, who will play at UConn, teamed up for a key inbounds play to put the East up for good.

Patterson, who won the girls three-point contest Monday, added 14 to the East’s win. She had 10 in the first half. She also had a game-high six assists.

What does it say that two of the game’s top scorers are headed to Texas?

“We’re going to win championships,” said Patterson, from North Shore (Houston) as Boothe agreed.

The West jumped out to an early lead thanks to some lights out play by ALEXIS MORRIS, a guard from Legacy Christian (Beaumont, Texas) who is headed to Baylor in the fall. She scored a three-pointer early and showed fancy footwork on an assist and finished the game with seven points and two steals.

