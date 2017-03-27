Alexis Morris excited about playing in McDonald's All-American game

BEAUMONT - Legacy guard Alexis Morris is one of only 24 players out of 2500 finalists from all over the country to be chosen to play in the McDonald's HS Basketball All-American game.

The game will be played Wednesday at 5 pm central time at the United Center in Chicago and be televised by ESPN 2.

Morris averaged 32 point per game her senior year in leading Legacy Christian Academy to their first state title in girls basketball.

She is also the first female from Beaumont to play in the McDonald's game. Kendrick Perkins of Ozen played in the game with LeBron James, his senior year.

