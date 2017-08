GAMES CANCELED:

WO Stark at Nederland

Vidor at Barbers Hill

Jasper at LCM

Orangefield at Buna

Lumberton at Porter

Bishop Dunne at PA Memorial

RESCHEDULED:

PNG at Silsbee to Saturday at 2 pm

Kelly will now play at East Chambers (Turf) Friday at 7:30

© 2017 KBMT-TV