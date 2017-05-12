KBMT
2017 UIL State Track Meet - Running Finals 5/12/17

Dave Hofferth, KBMT 9:00 PM. CDT May 12, 2017

FRIDAY NIGHT Running Results

5A Boys 4x100 relay - PA Memorial - 1st - Gold Medal - New state record time 39.80 secs - 2nd fastest in USA this year

5A Girls 4x100 relay -  PA Memorial -4th- 46.99 sec  Beaumont Central - 6th - 47.54 secs

5A Boys 800 Meters - JaQuan Francois - PA Memorial - 8th - 1:57.22

Boys wheelchair 100 M - Carrington Marendes - Woodville - 2nd - Silver medal - 16.22

5A Girls 100 M -  Capri Wilson - PA Memorial - 5th - 11.94   Maya Kelly - Central - 7th - 12.15 secs

5A Boys 4x200 M relay -  PA Memorial - 1st - 1:23.52 a new state and national record  - Beaumont Central finished 3rd

1A Boys 110 M Hurdles - Kaleb Hyden - Spurger - 7th - 15.84 secs

1A Girls 100 Meters- Keyunce Prince - Burkeville - 7th - 12.74 secs

Boys 400 Meters Wheelchair - Carrington Marendes - Woodville - 2nd - 55.80 secs - Marendes finishes with three silver medals at state

