SILSBEE - Silsbee 1B Spencer Uribe, who his a game winning 2-run walk off homer to beat Jasper 10-9 in the first game of their playoff series, has been named the Wendys 12Star Athlete of the Week.

The Tigers went onto to sweep the Bulldogs, winning game two 6-4 and will now face Huffman in a three game series this week.

© 2017 KBMT-TV