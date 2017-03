Silsbee PG Braelon Bush, who was named MVP of the 4A Regional Tournament in Huntsville, has been named the Wendy's 12Star Athlete of the Week.

Bush, just a freshman, scored 31 points in the regional final against Houston Yates in the Tigers 94-84 win to send them to state for the second year in a row.

