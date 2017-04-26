Close PNG 3B Austin Bost named 12Star Athlete of the Week Bost is hitting over .500 in district in helping Indians win 22-5A Dave Hofferth, KBMT 10:55 PM. CDT April 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST PNG 3B Austin Bost, who is hitting over .500 in district play with 11 RBI's and 14 runs scored, has been named the Wendy's 12Star Athlete of the Week. © 2017 KBMT-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WFAA Breaking News Counsellors available at LCM elementary Monday after 6-year-old drowns at Houston hotel Federal agents with Homeland Security visit Beaumont car dealership Port Neches-Groves HS student arrested, charged after allegedly threatening Columbine style attack Two year-old girl dies after FM770 wreck near Saratoga Mother mourns 6-year-old son who drowned in Houston pool 13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live Witnesses give statements on beach brawl assault Doorbell camera catches thief in Beaumont's West End Md. man charged with sexually assaulting toddlers More Stories Judge rescinds temporary order barring transfer,… Apr 26, 2017, 2:20 p.m. Mr. Moffitt's Matey's earn their "Man Cards" in Vidor Apr 26, 2017, 7:32 a.m. Hardin County busts indoor marijuana growing… Apr 25, 2017, 7:22 p.m.
