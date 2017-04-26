KBMT
Close

PNG 3B Austin Bost named 12Star Athlete of the Week

Bost is hitting over .500 in district in helping Indians win 22-5A

Dave Hofferth, KBMT 10:55 PM. CDT April 26, 2017

PNG 3B Austin Bost, who is hitting over .500 in district play with 11 RBI's and 14 runs scored, has been named the Wendy's 12Star Athlete of the Week.

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories