Memorial sprint relay team named 12Star Athletes of the Week

After setting a new state record in the 400M relay and then a new national record in the 800M relay, the Memorial Titans have been recognized as the Wendy's 12 Star Athletes of the Week.

The Titans burned the track with a 39.80 in the 4x100 relay and then ran a 1:23:52 in the 4x200 relay to set the national mark.

Ireon Brown, Kary Vincent Jr., Xavier Hull and De'Andre Angelle are the Titans that have brought home the gold medals. Vincent also won the 200M for the second year in a row, winning the 5A title after taking the 6A title in 2016.

