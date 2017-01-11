KBMT
Legacy's Alexis Morris named Wendy's 12Star - AOW 1/11/17

Lady Warriors guard averaging over 30 point per game

KBMT 10:56 PM. CST January 11, 2017

Legacy guard Alexis Morris, who has been averaging over 30 PPG, has been named the Wendy's 12Star Athlete of the Week.

Morris scored 54 point earlier this year against 5A power Barbers HIll.

