Close Legacy's Alexis Morris named Wendy's 12Star - AOW 1/11/17 Lady Warriors guard averaging over 30 point per game KBMT 10:56 PM. CST January 11, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Legacy guard Alexis Morris, who has been averaging over 30 PPG, has been named the Wendy's 12Star Athlete of the Week.Morris scored 54 point earlier this year against 5A power Barbers HIll. (© 2017 KBMT) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Sheriff on K2 epidemic: It's killing them now! Jan 11, 2017, 5:00 p.m. Mother assaulted by man she met on social media Jan 11, 2017, 10:51 p.m. Small fire at Beaumont's Carlito's restaurant forces… Jan 12, 2017, 2:49 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs