LCM pitcher Brianna Frenzel, who struck out 10 of the first 12 batters she faced and 16 for the game in a playoff win over Diboll, has been named the Wendy's 12Star Athlete of the Week.

Frenzel picked up her 10th win of the season in the 3-1 win over the Lady Jacks, setting the tone for a two game sweep in the series.

