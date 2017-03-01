KBMT
Kountze's Dallion Edwards named 12Star AOW - 3/1/17

Kountze post player hits game winner vs East Bernard

Dave Hofferth, KBMT 10:55 PM. CST March 01, 2017

Kountze post player Dallion Edwards, who beat the buzzer with a lay up that beat East Bernard, sending the Lions to the 3A regional tournament, has been named the Wendy's 12Star Athlete of the Week.

