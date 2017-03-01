Close Kountze's Dallion Edwards named 12Star AOW - 3/1/17 Kountze post player hits game winner vs East Bernard Dave Hofferth, KBMT 10:55 PM. CST March 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Kountze post player Dallion Edwards, who beat the buzzer with a lay up that beat East Bernard, sending the Lions to the 3A regional tournament, has been named the Wendy's 12Star Athlete of the Week. (© 2017 KBMT) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Jefferson County grand jury indicts Silsbee man on… Mar. 1, 2017, 3:06 p.m. Orange County jury sentences man to 69 years in… Mar. 1, 2017, 11:09 a.m. Beaumont residents want something done about messy… Mar. 1, 2017, 10:48 p.m.
