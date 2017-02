Kelly forward Cannon Broussard, who hit the game winning three pointer on Senior Night against St Thomas to help the Bulldogs clinch the third place seed in district, has been named the Wendy's 12Star Athlete of the Week.

Broussard scored 18 points in the game and also had a put back shot to beat the buzzer to end the third quarter in the same game.

