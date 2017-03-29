Jared Gobel & Trace O'Dell named 12Star Athletes of the Week

Lumberton's Jared Gobel and Buna's Trace O'Dell, who were both named to the Texas All-State team by Bassmasters, have been named the Wendy's Co-Star Athletes of the Week.

The pair were the only two from Texas to been named All-State among 69 that were honored nationwide.

The two were chosen among 400 nominations from around the country. The award is not only based on what they do on the water, but how they display leadership skills with their team, community service and achievement in the classroom.

It's quite an honor for the SETX HS Fishing Association, who has close to 500 members fishing their events. The fifth tournament of their season series will be April 8 at the Sabine River in Orange, with the area championship tournament at Rayburn, the first weekend in May.

