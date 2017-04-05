Gymnast Tra'vanni Jacobs named 12Star Athlete of Week

Tra'vanni Jacobs of the H&H Gymnastics Center in Vidor, who won state in the balance beam and finished 5th in the overall at the recent USA Gymnastics meet in Dallas, has been named the Wendy's 12Star Athlete of the Week.

Jacobs will compete at the regional meet this weekend in Denver, CO. with hopes to moving onto nationals at Indianapolis in May.

She has recovered from an achilles injury suffered a year ago in the final event floor exercise, to post another successful season.

