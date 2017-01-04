KBMT
Close

Chatman named 12Star Athlete of the Week

Port Arthur Memorial's Darion Chatman is the 12Star Athlete of the Week.

Ashly Elam, KBMT 11:30 PM. CST January 04, 2017

PORT ARTHUR - Port Arthur Memorial junior point guard Darion Chatman is the 12Star Athlete of the Week following his MVP performance the James Gamble Classic. 

(© 2017 KBMT)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories