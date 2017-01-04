Close Chatman named 12Star Athlete of the Week Port Arthur Memorial's Darion Chatman is the 12Star Athlete of the Week. Ashly Elam, KBMT 11:30 PM. CST January 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST PORT ARTHUR - Port Arthur Memorial junior point guard Darion Chatman is the 12Star Athlete of the Week following his MVP performance the James Gamble Classic. (© 2017 KBMT) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Macy's at Parkdale Mall to close by end of March 2017 Jan. 4, 2017, 4:33 p.m. Jasper police issue warning following deaths of two… Jan. 4, 2017, 3:26 p.m. Device believed to be credit card skimmer found on… Jan. 4, 2017, 2:37 p.m.
