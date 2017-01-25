Close Buna's Remi Connell named 12Star AOW - 1/25/17 Buna PG scores 30 in district showdown vs Kountze KBMT 11:32 PM. CST January 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Buna point guard Remi Connell, who had 30 points in a come from behind win over district favorite Kountze on Friday night, has been named the Wendy's 12Star Athlete of the Week. (© 2017 KBMT) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Mother of local NFL kicker refelcts on son playing… Jan 25, 2017, 10:30 p.m. Ozen basketball coach on leave pending investigation… Jan 25, 2017, 11:11 a.m. Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist says Jan 25, 2017, 1:48 p.m.
