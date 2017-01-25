KBMT
Buna's Remi Connell named 12Star AOW - 1/25/17

Buna PG scores 30 in district showdown vs Kountze

KBMT 11:32 PM. CST January 25, 2017

Buna point guard Remi Connell, who had 30 points in a come from behind win over district favorite Kountze on Friday night, has been named the Wendy's 12Star Athlete of the Week.

