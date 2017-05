High School Playoffs Schedule

UIL BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

5A Area

#18 Port Neches-Groves vs Manvel

at Crosby

G1: Thursday 7:30 pm

G2: Friday 7:30 pm

G3: Saturday 7:30 pm

Winner vs #5 Barbers Hill or Santa Fe



4A Area

Bridge City vs Liberty

G1: Thursday 7 pm, PNG

G2: Friday 5 pm, Crosby

G3: Saturday 11 am, PNG

Winner vs #9 Silsbee or #25 Huffman Hargrave



4A Area

#9 Silsbee vs #25 Huffman Hargrave

at Texas Slam, Livingston

G1: Thursday 7 pm

G2: Friday 7 pm

G3: Saturday 2 pm

Winner vs Bridge City or Liberty



4A Area

#7 West Orange-Stark vs Tarkington

at Baytown Sterling

G1: Friday 7 pm

G2: Saturday 4 pm

G3: Saturday 7 pm

Winner vs Orangefield or Hardin-Jefferson



4A Area

Orangefield vs Hardin-Jefferson

at PNG

G1: Friday 7 pm

G2: Saturday 2 pm

G3: 30 minutes later

Winner vs #7 WOS or Tarkington



3A Area

Kirbyville vs Woodville

Friday 7 pm, Jasper

Winner vs Kountze or Pollok Central



3A Area

Kountze vs Pollok Central

at Gary

G1: Friday 7 pm

G2: Saturday 12 pm

G3: 30 minutes later

Winner vs Kirbyville or Woodville



3A Area

Newton vs Danbury

Winner vs #1 Central Heights or Hitchcock



2A Area

#14 Evadale vs #12 Shiner

at Jersey Village

G1: Friday 7 pm

G2: Saturday 3 pm

G3: 30 minutes later

Winner vs Thorndale or Iola



1A Regional

Chester vs Kennard

Tuesday 6 pm, Groveton

Winner vs Slocum or Burkeville



1A Regional

Burkeville vs Slocum

Winner vs Chester or Kennard



TAPPS BASEBALL PLAYOFFS



DI State Quarterfinals

Kelly vs Liberty Christian or Central Catholic

Winner vs #1 Concordia Lutheran or #9 St. Pius X



UIL SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS



4A Regional Quarterfinals

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Huntington

G1: Thursday 7 pm, Kirbyville

G2: Saturday 12 pm, Jasper

G3: 30 minutes later

Winner vs Robinson or Liberty Hill



4A Regional Quarterfinals

Bridge City vs Hardin-Jefferson

at Port Arthur Memorial

G1: Wednesday 6 pm

G2: Friday 5 pm

G3: 30 minutes later

Winner vs Salado or Lorena



3A Regional Quarterfinals

#3 Woodville vs Garrison

at Angelina College

G1: Thursday 7 pm

G2: Friday 5 pm

G3: 30 minutes

Winner vs Malakoff or Grandview

