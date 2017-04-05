H&H Gymastics produces 7 regional qualifiers

VIDOR - The H&H Gymnastics Center in Vidor is getting ready to send seven of their athletes to the USA Gymnastics regional meets after recent successes at state.

Tra'vanni Jacobs will compete in the level 10 regional this weekend in Colorado.

Alyssa Ybarra, Kaylyn Angelle, Ashlin Anselmo adn Brenna Brooshire are headed to the level 7 regional in Albuquerque, NM April 14-16.

Julia Gigliotta and Aubree Traylor are qualified for level 8 regionals April 21-23 in Estes Park, CO.

The national finals are May 5-7 in Indianapolis, IN.

