Hardin-Jefferson's Alexis Wheeler is the 12 Star Athlete for 1/10/18

Hardin-Jefferson girls basketball is state ranked in Class 4A, and they are on pace to dominate their district this season.
Part of the reason is senior guard Alexis Wheeler. Her head coach Mike Fogo describes her as the leader that will play any role you ask of her on the basketball court.
@12NewsLance challenged her to a free throw shooting contest and well, you know how that ended!
