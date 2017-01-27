Harden scores 51 to lead Rockets past Embiid, 76ers



PHILADELPHIA (AP) - James Harden scored 51 points and added 13 rebounds and 13 assists to lead the Houston Rockets to a 123-118 victory over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.



Harden, who had 19 of his points in the third quarter, has at least 30 points and 10 assists in 18 games this season. The NBA's third-leading scorer entering the game, Harden finished two points shy of tying his career high. He was 16 for 28 from the field, including 6 for 11 from 3-point range, while making 13 of 14 free throws.



Nene added 21 points for the Rockets, who snapped a two-game skid while winning for just the fourth time in 10 games.



Embiid had 32 points and seven rebounds in his return to the lineup after missing the last two games with a knee contusion. Embiid, who was questionable until about 45 minutes before tipoff, showed that he was just fine with an emphatic, left-handed dunk over Nene for Philadelphia's first two points that drew loud cheers from the 76ers' large crowd.

