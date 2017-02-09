Harden scores 30, Rockets beat Hornets 107-95



CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - James Harden had 30 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the Houston Rockets beat the Charlotte Hornets 107-95 on Thursday night for their third straight win.



It was the 25th time Harden has scored at least 30 points.



Harden was just 8 of 21 from the field and had nine turnovers, but turned up his play a notch down the stretch as the Rockets overcame a nine-point, third-quarter deficit.



The Rockets forced the Hornets into a season-high 22 turnovers, leading to 27 points.



Patrick Beverly had 17 points and Montrezl Harrell added 15 off the bench for the Rockets (39-17)



Nic Batum had 15 points and 10 assists for the Hornets, who have lost eight of their last nine.

