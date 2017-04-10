Gymnast Tra'vanni Jacobs qualifies for National Meet

Tra'vanni Jacobs of H&H Gymnastics Center placed 3rd on Bars, 4th on Beam, 7th on Floor, 9th on Vault, and 4th All Around, at the regional meet in Colorado over the weekend to qualify for the national Junior Olympics meet.

The national meet will be held the first weekend in May in Indianapolis. IN.

Jacobs is a level 10 gymnast and was recognized as the 12Star Athlete of the Week last week.

