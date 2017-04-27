Gudiry named MVP at Lamar State-Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR – A Beaumont basketball player and a Nederland softball player earned top honors at the annual Lamar State College Port Arthur athletics banquet, held Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at the Carl Parker Center.

Guidry came to LSCPA after a season at Houston Baptist University. Through the regular season, Guidry set new school records in batting average (.510), hits (101), doubles (27), and runs scored (59). She’s likely to extend those records as the Seahawks head to the NJCAA Region 14 softball tournament starting Saturday, May 6, where LSCPA will play at least two more games.



She earned NJCAA Region 14 National Player of the Week earlier this season and was selected Fast Pitch News Player of the Week, another national honor. She recently signed a letter of intent to play for NCAA Division I program Lamar University next season.



Other basketball award winners on Wednesday were Australian sophomore Bradley Ficken named Mr. Versatility, West Orange-Stark HS graduate Chase Rutledge named Most Improved, and Serbian Petar Radojicic named Mr. Rebound. Ryan Abel, a graduate of Port Neches-Groves HS, was selected for the 2017 President’s Award, an honor recognizing overall contributions by an athlete in athletics, academics and community service.



Other softball award winners included Corpus Christi sophomore Alexis Perez named Defensive Player of the Year, Splendora freshman Ashley May chosen for Most Valuable Player and the President’s Award, Houston sophomore Clarissa Moreno selected Most Improved, and Corpus Christi sophomore Kristen Moralez chosen for the Coaches’ Award.



The annual Jace Edward Tant Memorial Scholarship was presented by Joe and Dabeyva Durant-Tant to freshman pitcher Cameron Greaves, who came to LSCPA from Palacios HS. Helping make the presentation was last year’s scholarship recipient, Kayla Sheridan.



Joe Tant, who works for the Port Arthur Greater Chamber of Commerce, is also a member of a selection committee that helps choose the Seahawks team that put for the best community service effort during the school year. The softball program received the annual recognition for its work in the community.



Guidry was also presented a certificate from Larry Cooper of Cooper Sports Network, which provides online video broadcasts of Seahawks athletics during the year. CSN selected Guidry as its NJCAA Region 14 Player of the Year for 2017.

